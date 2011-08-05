CANADA FX-DEBT-C$ jumps to session high after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rallied to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated more than expected in July, easing fears the economy was sliding into a fresh recession.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9756 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0250, up from C$0.9810, or $1.0194 immediately before the U.S. payrolls release.