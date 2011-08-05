Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:59 EST
CANADA FX-DEBT-C$ weakens to session low after early bounce

Fri Aug 5, 2011 11:31am EDT
 
TORONTO Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, despite early data showing strong U.S. job growth that eased fears of a U.S. recession.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9850 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0152, down from C$0.9742, or $1.0265 earlier in the session.

The currency had strengthened after a firm U.S. payrolls report and a mixed Canadian employment report, but the sell-off took hold late in the morning. [ID:nN1E77404O] (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 