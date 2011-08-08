CANADA FX-C$ falls near five-month low, approaches US$ parity
* C$ drops to C$0.9930 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0070
* Weakest level since March 17
TORONTO Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened to a near five-month low against the U.S. currency on Monday, approaching parity, as global unease about a possible double-dip U.S. recession and European and U.S. debt crises weighed.
The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9930 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.007, its weakest since March 17. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
