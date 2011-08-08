Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:59 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ falls near five-month low, approaches US$ parity

Mon Aug 8, 2011 10:44am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

* C$ drops to C$0.9930 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0070

* Weakest level since March 17

TORONTO Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened to a near five-month low against the U.S. currency on Monday, approaching parity, as global unease about a possible double-dip U.S. recession and European and U.S. debt crises weighed.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9930 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.007, its weakest since March 17. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 