Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:57 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after weak Cdn GDP data

Wed Aug 31, 2011
 
 TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly
turned negative against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning
after data showed Canada's economy shrank by an annualized 0.4
percent in the second quarter.
 The currency CAD=D4 weakened to C$0.9786 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0219, from around C$0.9768, or $1.0238,
immediately before the release. On Tuesday, the currency ended
the North American session at C$0.9782 versus the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0223.
  (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)
 