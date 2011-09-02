CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after weak U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after closely tracked U.S. payrolls data came in below expectations in the weakest reading since September 2010, reigniting fears about slowing economic growth.

At 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT) the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$0.9800 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0204, down from Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9755 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0251. It had weakened to C$0.9823 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0180, immediately after the U.S. payrolls data was released. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)