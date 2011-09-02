Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:56 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ extends losses, hits 1-week low on US job data

Fri Sep 2, 2011 9:46am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses against the U.S. currency on Thursday, falling to a one-week low, after closely tracked U.S. payrolls data came in below expectations, reigniting fears about global growth.

At 9:41 a.m. (1337 GMT) the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$0.9846 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0156, the weakest level since last Friday and down from Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9755 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0251. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 