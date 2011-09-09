CORRECTED - CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low on weak jobs data

(Corrects session high in second paragraph)

TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning after data unexpectedly showed the domestic economy shed 5,500 jobs in August. [nSCL9KE71I]

The currency dropped to C$0.9951 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0049, compared to C$0.9927, or $1.0074, heading into the release. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney, editing by W Simon)