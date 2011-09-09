Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:56 EST
CORRECTED - CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low on weak jobs data

Fri Sep 9, 2011 8:04am EDT
 
 (Corrects session high in second paragraph)
 TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
session low against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning after
data unexpectedly showed the domestic economy shed 5,500 jobs
in August. [nSCL9KE71I]
 The currency dropped to C$0.9951 against the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0049, compared to C$0.9927, or $1.0074, heading into the
release.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney, editing by W Simon)
 