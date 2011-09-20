Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:51 EST
CANADA FX-C$ holds weaker after Bank of Canada Carney speech

Tue Sep 20, 2011 11:45am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar held
steady at weaker levels against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday
after Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said he expected
growth to resume in the second half of 2011.
 At 11:34 a.m. (1534 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4
stood at C$0.9920 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0081 U.S. cents,
unchanged from before Carney's economic outlook speech in New
Brunswick was released.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 