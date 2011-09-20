CANADA FX-C$ holds weaker after Bank of Canada Carney speech

TORONTO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar held steady at weaker levels against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said he expected growth to resume in the second half of 2011.

At 11:34 a.m. (1534 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood at C$0.9920 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0081 U.S. cents, unchanged from before Carney's economic outlook speech in New Brunswick was released. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)