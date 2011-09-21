CANADA FX-C$ pares losses after unexpectedly strong CPI

TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly pared losses against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after Canadian consumer price data came in stronger than expected.

At 7:05 a.m. (1105 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood at C$0.9942 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0058 U.S. cents, up slightly from the pre-data level of C$0.9953 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0047 U.S. cents, but still below Tuesday's North American session close of C$0.9936 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0064 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and W Simon )