Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:53 EST
CANADA FX-C$ briefly weakens to parity with U.S. dollar

Wed Sep 21, 2011 9:29am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly
weakened to parity with the U.S. dollar in early trade on
Wednesday before regaining a little ground as markets awaited
the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
 At 9:18 a.m. (1305 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood
at C$0.9982 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0018, up slightly from
the session low of C$1.0001 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.99 U.S.
cents. That was below Tuesday's North American session close of
C$0.9936 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0064.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 