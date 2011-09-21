Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:53 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits lowest level since Dec 2010 after Fed

Wed Sep 21, 2011 4:12pm EDT
 
 TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slid below
parity with the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, touching its lowest
point since December 2010, after the Federal Reserve ramped up
efforts to aid the beleaguered U.S. economy.
 At 4:04 p.m. (2004 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood
at C$1.0064 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.36 U.S. cents, regaining
a few ticks after touching a session low of C$1.0071 to the
U.S. dollar, or 99.30 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson)
 