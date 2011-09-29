Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:53 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high on U.S., Canada data

Thu Sep 29, 2011 8:39am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
session high in early trade after U.S. data showed the economy
grew slightly more than previously reported in the second
quarter, and jobless claims fell last week, while Canadian data
showed a rise in producer prices.
 At 8:34 a.m. (1234 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood
at C$1.0279 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.29 U.S. cents, up
from Wednesday's North American session close of C$1.0326, or
96.84 U.S. cents, and just off the session high of C$1.0271.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 