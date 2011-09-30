Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:52 EST
CANADA FX-C$ at fresh 2011 low on global worries, flows

Fri Sep 30, 2011 4:07pm EDT
 
 TORONTO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
to a fresh 2011 low against its U.S. counterpart near the end
of the session on Friday amid month-end and quarter-end
rebalancing and worries about global growth.
 At 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 was at
C$1.0483, or 95.39 U.S. cents, down from Thursday's North
American session close at C$1.0366 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.47
U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 