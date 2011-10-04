Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:51 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ extends fall, hits fresh 13-month low

Tue Oct 4, 2011 10:03am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended
losses in early trade on Tuesday to hit a fresh 13-month low
against its U.S. counterpart as North American stock markets
tumbled as worries about Europe's debt crisis intensified.
 At 9:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 stood
at C$1.0613 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.22 U.S. cents, down from
Monday's North American close of C$1.0511 to the U.S. dollar,
or 95.14 U.S. cents.
 That was the weakest level since Sept. 1, 2010, when it
fell as low as C$1.0653 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.87 U.S.
cents.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway)
 