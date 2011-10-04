CANADA FX-C$ extends fall, hits fresh 13-month low

TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses in early trade on Tuesday to hit a fresh 13-month low against its U.S. counterpart as North American stock markets tumbled as worries about Europe's debt crisis intensified.

At 9:58 a.m. (1358 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 stood at C$1.0613 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.22 U.S. cents, down from Monday's North American close of C$1.0511 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.14 U.S. cents.

That was the weakest level since Sept. 1, 2010, when it fell as low as C$1.0653 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.87 U.S. cents. (Editing by Peter Galloway)