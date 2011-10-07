CANADA FX-C$ surges after strong Canadian jobs data

TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar surged higher against its U.S. counterpart in early trade on Friday after the Canadian employment report came in far stronger than expected, with a big seasonal bump in teacher hiring.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 climbed to a session high C$1.0332 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.81 U.S. cents, immediately after the data was released, up from Thursday's North American session at C$1.0378 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.36 U.S. cents.