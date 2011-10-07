Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:50 EST
CANADA FX-C$ surges after strong Canadian jobs data

Fri Oct 7, 2011 7:09am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar surged
higher against its U.S. counterpart in early trade on Friday
after the Canadian employment report came in far stronger than
expected, with a big seasonal bump in teacher hiring.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 climbed to a session high
C$1.0332 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.81 U.S. cents, immediately
after the data was released, up from Thursday's North American
session at C$1.0378 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.36 U.S. cents.
 