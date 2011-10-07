Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:50 EST
CANADA FX-C$ extends gains after strong U.S. payrolls

Fri Oct 7, 2011 8:38am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended
gains against its U.S. counterpart in early trade on Friday
after the U.S. payrolls report came in far stronger than
expected, buoying investor appetite for riskier assets.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 climbed to a session high
C$1.0262 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.45 U.S. cents, immediately
after the data was released, up from Thursday's North American
session close at C$1.0378 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.36 U.S.
cents.
 