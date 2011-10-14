Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:50 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high after Canada, US data

Fri Oct 14, 2011 8:43am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pushed to a
session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning after
data showed U.S. September retail sales and Canadian August
factory sales came in higher than expected.
 The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$1.0111 to the U.S.
dollar, or 98.90 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0138, or 98.64
U.S. cents, immediately before the reports.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 