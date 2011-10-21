CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after jump in Canada inflation

TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened briefly against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after Canadian inflation data came in higher than expected.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 popped up to a session high of C$1.0132 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.70 U.S. cents, up from Thursday's North American session close at C$1.0150, or 98.52 U.S. cents. It settled back to pre-data levels around C$1.0150 by 7:05 a.m. (1105 GMT). (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)