CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to session low after Bank of Canada

Tue Oct 25, 2011 9:08am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the
Bank of Canada left rates unchanged and dropped any mention of
the need to raise rates amid a weak global economy.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rapidly sank to a session low
of C$1.0060 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.40 U.S. cents, below the
pre-announcement level near Monday's North American session
close at C$1.0031 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.69 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 