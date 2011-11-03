Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:50 EST
CANADA FX-C$ jumps to session high after ECB rate cut

Thu Nov 3, 2011 8:55am EDT
 
 TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday
after the European Central Bank cut interest rates, while
global markets see-sawed amid chaos over Greece's role in the
euro zone.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D3  spiked to C$1.0067 to the
U.S. dollar, or 99.38 U.S. cents, after the surprise ECB cut,
up from Wednesday's North American session close at C$1.0136 to
the U.S. dollar, or 98.66 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 