CANADA FX-C$ jumps to session high after ECB rate cut

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates, while global markets see-sawed amid chaos over Greece's role in the euro zone.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 spiked to C$1.0067 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.38 U.S. cents, after the surprise ECB cut, up from Wednesday's North American session close at C$1.0136 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.66 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)