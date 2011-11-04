CANADA FX-C$ weakens after surprise drop in Canada jobs

TORONTO Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after Canadian employment dropped by a huge 54,000 jobs, bucking expectations for a 12,200 gain.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 fell to C$1.0170 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.33 U.S. cents, nearly a cent lower than Thursday's North American session close at C$1.0081 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.20 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)