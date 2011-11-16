Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:47 EST
CANADA FX-C$ rebounds from one-month low, positive on day

Wed Nov 16, 2011 11:38am EST
 
 TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) -  The Canadian dollar fought
back from a one-month low against the U.S. currency on
Wednesday to touch a session high as the euro trimmed losses
and equity markets steadied.
 At 11:26 a.m. (1626 GMT), the currency  CAD=D4 was at
C$1.0197 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.07 U.S. cents, up from
Tuesday's North American session close at C$1.0208 against the
greenback, or 97.96 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 