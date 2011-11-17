CANADA FX-C$ hits session low as Europe debt fears reign

TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, following world stocks and oil prices lower as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs at an auction stoked fears about contagion of the euro zone's debt problems.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 weakened to a low of C$1.0290 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.18 U.S. cents, down from Wednesday's North American session close at C$1.0229 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.76 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)