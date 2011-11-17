Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:46 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low as Europe debt fears reign

Thu Nov 17, 2011 2:04pm EST
 
 TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a
session low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, following
world stocks and oil prices lower as a surge in Spain's
borrowing costs at an auction stoked fears about contagion of
the euro zone's debt problems.
 The Canadian dollar  CAD=D4 weakened to a low of C$1.0290
against the U.S. dollar, or 97.18 U.S. cents, down from
Wednesday's North American session close at C$1.0229 against
the U.S. dollar, or 97.76 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 