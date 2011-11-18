Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:47 EST
CANADA FX-C$ touches session high after inflation data

Fri Nov 18, 2011 7:09am EST
 
 TORONTO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high against the U.S. currency on Friday after data
showed Canada's annual inflation rate in October dipped from
September but came in higher than forecast.
 The Canadian dollar  CAD=D4 touched C$1.0229 against the
greenback, or 97.76 U.S. cents. The currency ended Thursday at
C$1.0283 versus the greenback, or 97.25 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 