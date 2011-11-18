CANADA FX-C$ touches session high after inflation data

TORONTO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the U.S. currency on Friday after data showed Canada's annual inflation rate in October dipped from September but came in higher than forecast.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 touched C$1.0229 against the greenback, or 97.76 U.S. cents. The currency ended Thursday at C$1.0283 versus the greenback, or 97.25 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)