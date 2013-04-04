Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:00 EST
CANADA FX-C$ sinks to session low after U.S. jobless claims

Thu Apr 4, 2013 8:47am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low after U.S. jobless claims rose to the highest level in four months last week, suggesting the U.S. labor market recovery lost some steam.

The higher-than-expected number of new claims for unemployment benefits pushed the Canadian dollar to C$1.0160 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.43 U.S. cents, down from Wednesday's North American session close at C$1.0145 to the greenback, or 98.57 U.S. cents.
 