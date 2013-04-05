Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:01 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low after jobs data disappoints

Fri Apr 5, 2013 8:39am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after both U.S. and Canadian employment data came in far weaker than expected.

The Canadian currency fell to C$1.0207 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.97 U.S. cents, down from Thursday's North American session close at C$1.0123 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.78 U.S. cents, after the data was released.
 