CANADA FX-C$ hits highest since October on Greece deal

TORONTO Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar rose to its strongest level since late October against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as news a Greek bailout package had been reached fueled investor hunger for riskier assets.

The Canadian dollar firmed to C$0.9925 to the U.S. currency, or $1.0076, its strongest since Oct. 31. On Wednesday, the currency finished at C$0.9961 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0039. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)