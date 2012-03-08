Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:43 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ rallies to session high after more upbeat BoC

Thu Mar 8, 2012 9:09am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate unchanged, as anticipated, but issued a more upbeat outlook for the Canadian and global economies.

The currency firmed to C$0.9925 versus the greenback, or $1.0076, immediately after announcement, up from C$0.9955, or $1.0045, just before it was released.
 