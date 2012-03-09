Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:41 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high after U.S. jobs data

Fri Mar 9, 2012 8:46am EST
 
TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar turned positive against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data offset an unexpectedly weak domestic employment number.

The Canadian currency firmed to a session high of C$0.9880 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0121 after the U.S. report. This was up from Thursday's close at C$0.9911 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0090. Canada's dollar improved from C$0.9915 just before the U.S. data was released.
 