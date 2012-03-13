Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:43 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to session low after Fed statement

Tue Mar 13, 2012 3:04pm EDT
 
TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, in a nod to the underlying strength of the world's largest economy and Canada's biggest trading partner.

At 2:51 p.m. (1851 GMT), the Canadian dollar hit a session low at C$0.9926 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0074, following this afternoon's Fed statement. The currency was at C$0.9907 prior to the announcement.
 