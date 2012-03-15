CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after U.S. jobs data

TORONTO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar turned positive against the greenback on Thursday after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell back to a four-year low last week.

Shortly after the data was released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), the Canadian dollar firmed to a session high of C$0.9915, or $1.0086, up from Wednesday's North American session close at C$0.9930 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0070. It stood at C$0.9927 before the jobs data.