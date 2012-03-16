Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 11:06 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ turns positive on U.S. CPI data

Fri Mar 16, 2012 8:45am EDT
 
By Jon Cook

TORONTO, March 16 (Reuters) - The resource-heavy Canadian dollar turned positive on Friday against its U.S. counterpart after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 10 months in February.

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), the Canadian dollar hit a session high at C$0.9910 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0090, up from Thursday's North American close at C$0.9922 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0079. The currency was at C$0.9923 before the data was released.
 