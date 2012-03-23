Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:41 EST
CANADA FX-C$ softens after inflation data

Fri Mar 23, 2012 7:10am EDT
 
TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended losses against the U.S. currency on Friday after data showed Canada's annual inflation rate edged up in February to 2.6 percent from a rate of 2.5 percent in January.

The Canadian dollar fell to a session low at C$1.0009 versus the U.S. currency, or 99.91 U.S. cents, shortly after the data was released. It stood at C$1.0001 immediately before the new inflation number.

 