Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:41 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens after Fed statement

Tue Apr 3, 2012 2:22pm EDT
 
TORONTO, April 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slid
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers appeared less keen to launch a fresh round
of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves, boosting the
greenback against most major currencies.	
    The Canadian dollar weakened to C$0.9925 versus the
U.S. currency, or $1.0075, shortly after the release of Fed
minutes. It was down from Monday's close at C$0.9903 versus the
greenback, or $1.0098.
 