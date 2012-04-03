CANADA FX-C$ weakens after Fed statement

TORONTO, April 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slid against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers appeared less keen to launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves, boosting the greenback against most major currencies. The Canadian dollar weakened to C$0.9925 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0075, shortly after the release of Fed minutes. It was down from Monday's close at C$0.9903 versus the greenback, or $1.0098.