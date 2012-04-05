Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:39 EST
CANADA FX-C$ rises to session high after strong jobs data

Thu Apr 5, 2012 8:40am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a
session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after
domestic jobs data showed the economy added far more jobs than
expected in March, marking the largest monthly job increase
since September 2008. 	
    The Canadian dollar touched C$0.9931 versus the
U.S. currency, or $1.0069, up from about C$0.9977 just before
the release of the data. On Wednesday, the currency finished at
C$0.9964 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0036.
 