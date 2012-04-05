CANADA FX-C$ rises to session high after strong jobs data

TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after domestic jobs data showed the economy added far more jobs than expected in March, marking the largest monthly job increase since September 2008. The Canadian dollar touched C$0.9931 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0069, up from about C$0.9977 just before the release of the data. On Wednesday, the currency finished at C$0.9964 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0036.