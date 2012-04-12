Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:39 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high as equities rise

Thu Apr 12, 2012 10:27am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session high against the U.S. currency on Thursday as equity
markets extended gains and an unexpected jump in U.S. jobless
claims raised some hope of further stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.	
    The Canadian dollar hit a session high at C$0.9963
versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0037, up from Wednesday's close at
C$1.0042 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.58 U.S. cents.
 