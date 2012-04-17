CANADA FX-C$ firms after Bank of Canada rate decision
TORONTO, April 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada said it may need to start hiking rates due to firmer-than-expected growth and inflation as well as a less hostile global backdrop.
The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high at C$0.9912 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0088, shortly after the release. It was at C$0.9958 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0042, just prior to the release.
