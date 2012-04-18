CANADA FX-C$ softens after BoC growth outlook

TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was slightly lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada raised its economic growth forecasts for the first three quarters of 2012 but predicted Canadian household debt levels would rise further. The Canadian dollar weakened to C$0.9910 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0091, shortly after the Bank of Canada released its Monetary Policy Report. It was at C$0.9893 immediately before the release.