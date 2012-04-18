Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:39 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ softens after BoC growth outlook

Wed Apr 18, 2012 10:47am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was
slightly lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after
the Bank of Canada raised its economic growth forecasts for the
first three quarters of 2012 but predicted Canadian household
debt levels would rise further.	
    The Canadian dollar weakened to C$0.9910 against
the U.S. dollar, or $1.0091, shortly after the Bank of Canada
released its Monetary Policy Report. It was at C$0.9893
immediately before the release.
 