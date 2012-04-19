Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:39 EST
CANADA FX-C$ slides after soft U.S. data

Thu Apr 19, 2012 8:48am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week and
ongoing worries about the euro zone's ability to deal with its
debt crisis dented risk sentiment. 	
    The Canadian dollar slid to a session low of
C$0.9940 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0060, shortly after the
U.S. data was released, down from Wednesday's finish at C$0.9913
against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0088.
 