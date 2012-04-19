CANADA FX-C$ slides after soft U.S. data

TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week and ongoing worries about the euro zone's ability to deal with its debt crisis dented risk sentiment. The Canadian dollar slid to a session low of C$0.9940 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0060, shortly after the U.S. data was released, down from Wednesday's finish at C$0.9913 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0088.