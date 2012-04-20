Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:41 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ slips on tame Canada CPI data

Fri Apr 20, 2012 8:40am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pared gains
slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data
showed Canada's inflation rate in March fell to 1.9 percent from
2.6 percent in February. 	
     The Canadian dollar sagged to around C$0.9925
against the greenback, or $1.0076, a hair weaker than C$0.9912
just before the release of the report. On Thursday, the currency
finished at C$0.9952 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0048.
 