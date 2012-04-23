CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high against US$

TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as European economic and political uncertainty raised concerns about an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, driving investors to more stable North American currencies. The Canadian dollar touched a session high at C$0.9923 against the greenback, or $1.0077, up slightly from Friday's finish at C$0.9926 against the greenback, or $1.0075.