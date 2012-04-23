Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:40 EST
CANADA FX-C$ firms to session high against US$

Mon Apr 23, 2012 2:42pm EDT
 
TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as European
economic and political uncertainty raised concerns about an
escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, driving investors to
more stable North American currencies.	
    The Canadian dollar touched a session high at
C$0.9923 against the greenback, or $1.0077, up slightly from
Friday's finish at C$0.9926 against the greenback, or $1.0075.
 