CANADA FX-C$ erases gains after soft U.S. data

Thu Apr 26, 2012 9:07am EDT
 
TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after soft U.S. jobs data offset the currency's overnight surge to a seven-month high.

The Canadian dollar weakened as low as C$0.9840 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0163 after unexpectedly soft U.S. jobless claim data, compared with Wednesday's close at C$0.9835 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0168. Overnight the currency hit C$0.9806, its strongest level since Sept. 19.
 