CANADA FX-C$ pares gains on soft U.S. GDP data
TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared overnight gains against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after U.S. data showed the American economy, the destination for most Canadian exports, grew more slowly than expected in the first quarter.
The Canadian dollar softened to C$0.9835 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0165, shortly after the data was released. It was at C$0.9821 immediately before the data and closed at C$98.40 on Thursday.
