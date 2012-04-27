CANADA FX-C$ hits 7-mth high, U.S. GDP data hurts greenback

TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a seventh-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after the greenback weakened against a range of currencies following U.S. data that showed the American economy grew more slowly than expected in the first quarter. The Canadian dollar strengthened to C$0.9804 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.02, its highest level since Sept. 19. It closed at C$0.9840 on Thursday.