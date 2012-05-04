CANADA FX-C$ see-saws after U.S. jobs data sends mixed signals

TORONTO May 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed slightly after a volatile reaction to the latest U.S. jobs data that showed employers decreased hiring for the second straight month in April, but the unemployment rate still fell to 8.1 percent.

The currency hit both a session low and a session high immediately after the report, moving between C$0.9915 to the U.S. dollar to C$0.9862. It then traded near C$0.9886 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0115, where it had stood heading into the release. This was up slightly from Thursday's close.