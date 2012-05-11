Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:37 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ rallies after positive jobs surprise

Fri May 11, 2012 8:39am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO May 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, turning positive on the day and breaking through parity with the greenback, after data showed Canada added much more jobs than expected in April.

The currency climbed as high as C$0.9990 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0010, strengthening from around C$1.0040, or 99.60 U.S. cents heading in to the report.
 