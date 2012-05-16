Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:35 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong U.S., Canada data

Wed May 16, 2012 8:42am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO May 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recovered from a 16-week low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday and turned positive on the day after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and Canadian manufacturing data helped offset fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

Canada's currency hit a session high of C$1.0053 versus the greenback, or 99.47 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0072, or 99.29 U.S. cents, heading into the releases.

The Canadian dollar ended the Tuesday's North American session at $1.0068 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.32 U.S. cents.
 