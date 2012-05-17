Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:34 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ falls after mixed North American data

Thu May 17, 2012 8:44am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after uninspiring North American data failed to offset the deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion spreading to other stressed euro zone economies.

The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.0143 versus the greenback, or 98.59 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0137, or 98.65 U.S. cents, before the U.S. and Canadian data releases.
 