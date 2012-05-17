CANADA FX-C$ falls after mixed North American data
TORONTO May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after uninspiring North American data failed to offset the deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion spreading to other stressed euro zone economies.
The Canadian dollar fell to C$1.0143 versus the greenback, or 98.59 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0137, or 98.65 U.S. cents, before the U.S. and Canadian data releases.
© Thomson Reuters 2016 All rights reserved.