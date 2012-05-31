CANADA FX-C$ touches 5-month low on U.S. data, euro worries

TORONTO May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar sank to its weakest level in more than five months against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors shunned riskier trades on signs of soft U.S. growth and worries about Spain's debt troubles.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0366 against its U.S. counterpart, or 96.47 U.S. cents, its lowest level since Dec. 20. On We dnesday, the currency finished the North American session at C$1.0292 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.16 U.S. cents.