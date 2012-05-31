Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:34 EST
CANADA FX-C$ touches 5-month low on U.S. data, euro worries

Thu May 31, 2012 11:17am EDT
 
TORONTO May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar sank to its weakest level in more than five months against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors shunned riskier trades on signs of soft U.S. growth and worries about Spain's debt troubles.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0366 against its U.S. counterpart, or 96.47 U.S. cents, its lowest level since Dec. 20. On We dnesday, the currency finished the North American session at C$1.0292 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.16 U.S. cents.

 