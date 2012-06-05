Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:35 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after BoC holds rate

Tue Jun 5, 2012 9:11am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 1 percent, but signaled it may have to raise it later.

The Canadian currency firmed to C$1.0383 against the U.S. dollar, or 96.31 U.S. cents, shortly after the announcement, up slightly from Monday's close at C$1.0397, versus the greenback, or 96.18 U.S. cents.
 